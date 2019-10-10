The car rental company posted on Instagram via its handle, luxuryrentalbenelux, that the car was rented in June in Zurich, Switzerland.

According to Luxury Rental Benelux, the exotic car which has been located in Germany has a Nigerian number plate customised with the name, "Chosen 1".

The Lamborghini Huracan Spyder is worth $266,325, was spotted in East Legon in Accra.

Report by Zurich local media, Blick, identified the owner of the car as Deniz Torun (30). The specific model of the car is Lamborghini Huracan Spyder (610 hp).

The original number plate for the stolen sports car is ZG-27482.

Stolen Lamborghini traced to Ghana. Source: Suspect's IG

The newspaper reports that Torun said he reportedly rented the car to a young man with a Ghanaian passport in front of the Hilton Airport Hotel in Opfikon ZH, a municipality in Switzerland.