He was charged by the Police after the landlord, Victor Stephen Nana Kankam, who could not withstand the refusal of the tenant, Benjamin Okyere, to vacate a room he rented out to him, allegedly picked a gun and shot him in cold blood.

DSP Effia Tenge, Head of the Public Relations Officer of the Accra Regional Police Command, in an interview, said: "For now, we are holding him for murder.

"That is the provisional charge the police have against him now."

According to her, the act of violence was "equally strange to the police until we are able to do a proper investigation to find out why the landlord would take this decision" adding that "If in the course of investigations and other issues come up, the police will also not hesitate in proffering other charges before him."

How it happened

The incident took place last Sunday, May 24, 2020, at Ofankor Spot M.

The incident sparked some outrage from the public and some people set fire to the apartment in retaliation.

The victim, aged 31, popularly known as Trillionaire, was a budding musician, known for his album, titled Pon Dem.

Victor Stephen Nana Kankam

According to eyewitnesses, Okyere's two years' tenancy agreement was to expire on May 24, 2020.

Consequently, the landlord is said to have called Okyere and warned him not to spend a day more after the expiration of the tenancy.

Kankam is alleged to have asked Okyere to pack out of the room and leave the key to the room with any of the other tenants as he did not want to set his eyes on him after May 24, 2020.

Search conducted

When a search was conducted at the residence of Kankam, she said, the police found two pump action guns loaded with seven and eight rounds of cartridges each, as well as 32 live cartridges.