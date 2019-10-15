The petition was done through the Deputy Chief Staff, Abu Jinapor in Accra today.

The members of the association failed to present the petition on 7 October 2019 after the Ghana Police Service used water cannons and tear gas to disperse them as they approached the ceremonial entrance of the seat of Ghana’s Presidency after a peaceful march from the Ghana School of Law.

Addressing the Deputy Chief of Staff in his office before the formal presentation of the petition, the leader of the delegation and SRC President of the Ghana School of Law, Mr Jonathan Alua, said it is the expectation of law students in Ghana that the President will deal with their concerns with all the urgency it deserves and within reasonable timelines.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

Mr Jinapor, in his remarks after hearing the delegation, assured them that the President will certainly be given their petition forthwith. He added that the President will give adequate consideration to their concerns as presented.

The protest by law students in Ghana followed the massive failure recorded at the Ghana School of Law's 2019-2020 academic year entry examination, as only 128 students out of 1,820 passed.