His lawyer, Augustines Obour told the Accra High Court that he could no longer represent the accused also known as 'Sexy Dondon' because the suspect confessed that he killed the MP.

The lawyer said a video circulating on social media shows the suspect confessing to the murder of the MP from prison.

He said: "I, therefore, find it very difficult to defend this matter when the accused person has told the whole world including jurors that he committed the crime charged."

The Court presided over by Justice Lydia Osei Marfo, however, rejected the lawyer's reason for withdrawing his services but respected his decision to withdraw his services.

She, thus, directed that the court's registrar inform the Legal Aid to provide the accused persons with a new lawyer.

The case has been adjourned to Wednesday, 16 December 2020.

In 2019, Sexy Dondon voluntarily made that he was contracted by some personalities to kill the former MP for the Abuakwa North constituency.

He said the second accused person, Vincent Bosso, was not part of the planning and execution of the MP's death.

He said: "I have now given my life to God; I want to tell the truth so that the MP’s family will forgive me".

Background

J.B Danquah Adu was stabbed to death on the night of Tuesday, February 9, 2016, at his Shiashie residence in Accra.

The accused Daniel Asiedu and one other person Vincent Bosso, have been charged with murder and abetment of the murder of the late MP.

The suspect, Daniel Asiedu was arrested two days after the incident.