Lawyer appeals to IGP over alleged police brutality: Suspect's ear severed in custody

Evans Effah

A harrowing tale of alleged police brutality has emerged in Tema, where a suspect, Judith Yaa Kumah, claims to have had a part of her ear cut off by a police officer during interrogation.

IGP, George Akuffo Dampare
IGP, George Akuffo Dampare

In a letter addressed to the Inspector-General of the Ghana Police Service, Judith's legal representatives detailed the disturbing events leading up to and following the incident.

According to the letter, Judith accompanied a friend to the Community 1 Police Station on February 29, 2024, only to find herself arrested and transferred to the Community 8 Police Station.

There, she was interrogated by Detective Corporal Clement Suputuor, who allegedly sought to extract a confession statement without informing Judith of her rights or the reason for her arrest.

In a shocking turn of events, Suputuor purportedly used a metal device to sever a part of Judith's right ear during the interrogation. Despite Judith's pregnancy and the severity of her injury.

The letter claims that she was not immediately taken to a suitable medical facility. Instead, she was coerced into signing a statement under duress.

The letter further alleges that Judith's injury was neglected by police officers, and she was eventually remanded in custody, facing charges of conspiracy to commit robbery and robbery. Despite attempts by Judith's legal team to obtain her medical records and address the brutality she suffered, they encountered bureaucratic hurdles and delays from police authorities.

See Photo of the assaulted lady below;

Photo of the assaulted lady.
Photo of the assaulted lady. Pulse Ghana

Seeking justice for their client, Judith's lawyers have called for an investigation into the incident, demanding answers from the Ghana Police Service regarding the circumstances leading to Judith's injury, the subsequent handling of her case, and the measures taken to ensure her well-being.

In a plea to the Inspector-General of Police, Judith's lawyers emphasized the violation of her fundamental human rights and urged for prompt action to address the alleged misconduct within the police force. They requested a meeting within two weeks to discuss the matter and warned of legal action should their request be ignored.

Judith Yaa Kumah, the victim of the police assault
Judith Yaa Kumah, the victim of the police assault Pulse Ghana

The case has sparked outrage and calls for accountability, shedding light on the need for transparency and accountability within law enforcement agencies to prevent similar incidents in the future.

