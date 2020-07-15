Two Nigerians, Sam Udoetuk Wills and John Orji, are facing currently charges for the alleged crimes.

3news reports that Presiding Judge of the Sekondi High Court One, His Lordship Justice Richard Adjei-Frimpong, has ordered the accused to get legal representation before their trial can begin.

The judge said the two are required under the country’s criminal procedure to have legal representation, since they are facing a murder charge.

Suspects in court (Credit: 3news)

Appearing in court on Tuesday, July 14, the judge asked two lawyers present to represent the accused but they turned down his request.

The lawyers said they could not represent the accused due to their personal affiliation with families of the murdered girls.

Justice Adjei-Frimpong subsequently directed the prosecuting State Attorney to write to the Legal Aid Scheme to provide the accused persons with legal representation.

He said: “That should have been the case previously but now that they have been charged fully and committed to the crime of murder, they should be given legal representation. I will write to order Legal Aid to assess them and arrange representation for them.”

The Takoradi girls, Ruth Abakah, Priscilla Blessing Bentum, Ruthlove Quayeson and Priscilla Mantsebeah Koranchie, went missing two years ago.

The teenage girls were kidnapped in Takoradi in the Western region between the months of August and December 2018.

Although the Police managed to arrest the prime suspect, identified as Nigerian national Samuel Wilson Udoterg, they could not get him to reveal the whereabouts of the girls in time.

The remains of the victims were later found at a residence occupied by the suspect, with DNA tests further confirming their demise.