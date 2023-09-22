Leaders of #OccupyJulorbiHouse protestors have agreed to halt demo – Police

In a statement issued by the Police and signed by the Director of Public Affairs, Grace Ansah-Akrofi, it said the leaders met with the Inspector General of Police, Dr. George Akuffo Dampare.

“The leaders of the group assured the Police during the meeting that they would hold a discussion with their members to come to a possible compromise as to the venue of the demonstration and revert to the Police.

“The leaders also assured the Police that they would talk to their members to leave the streets while awaiting either a compromise decision between the Police and the demonstrators on an alternative venue or the determination of the matter by the court”, the statement said.

