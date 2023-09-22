Leaders of #OccupyJulorbiHouse protestors have agreed to halt demo – Police

According to the police, the leaders have given them assurance that they will speak to their members to leave the streets.
The Ghana Police Service has announced that some leaders of the #OccupyJulorbiHouse demonstration have agreed to a ceasefire.
In a statement issued by the Police and signed by the Director of Public Affairs, Grace Ansah-Akrofi, it said the leaders met with the Inspector General of Police, Dr. George Akuffo Dampare.
“The leaders of the group assured the Police during the meeting that they would hold a discussion with their members to come to a possible compromise as to the venue of the demonstration and revert to the Police.
“The leaders also assured the Police that they would talk to their members to leave the streets while awaiting either a compromise decision between the Police and the demonstrators on an alternative venue or the determination of the matter by the court”, the statement said.
The #OccupyJulorbiHouse protests began on September 21, 2023, when a group of protesters gathered at the 37 bus terminal in Accra to march to the Jubilee House, the seat of the Ghanaian government.
