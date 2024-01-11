While the committee has not formally concluded its work, Agalga acknowledged the similarities between their initial findings and the leaked document.
Leaked report content consistent with our findings - Agalga
In a recent revelation, James Agalga, a member of the ad-hoc Parliamentary Committee investigating the leaked tape involving senior police officers, disclosed that the content of their yet-to-be-finalized report aligns substantially with information already circulating publicly.
Agalga stated, "I have seen the report which is making the rounds, the committee hasn’t concluded its work yet, but I take note of the fact that certain things said in there may not be substantially different from what we said in the original draft," during an interview with Joy News.
However, he emphasized that it would be unfair to comment publicly on the report's content until the committee concludes its work formally.
The leaked report, purportedly a draft copy of the committee's findings, suggested sanctions for the three senior police officers implicated in the tape, among other recommendations.
Despite this leak, committee chairman Samuel Atta Akyea emphasized that the committee is yet to finalize its conclusions and urged the public to exercise patience.
The revelation adds a layer of anticipation to the ongoing investigation, as Ghanaians await the committee's official findings and the subsequent actions that may be taken against the implicated police officers.
