Leaked report content consistent with our findings - Agalga

Agalga stated, "I have seen the report which is making the rounds, the committee hasn’t concluded its work yet, but I take note of the fact that certain things said in there may not be substantially different from what we said in the original draft," during an interview with Joy News.

However, he emphasized that it would be unfair to comment publicly on the report's content until the committee concludes its work formally.

The leaked report, purportedly a draft copy of the committee's findings, suggested sanctions for the three senior police officers implicated in the tape, among other recommendations.

Despite this leak, committee chairman Samuel Atta Akyea emphasized that the committee is yet to finalize its conclusions and urged the public to exercise patience.