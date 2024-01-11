ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

Leaked report content consistent with our findings - Agalga

Evans Effah

In a recent revelation, James Agalga, a member of the ad-hoc Parliamentary Committee investigating the leaked tape involving senior police officers, disclosed that the content of their yet-to-be-finalized report aligns substantially with information already circulating publicly.

James Agalga, a member of the ad-hoc Parliamentary Committee.
James Agalga, a member of the ad-hoc Parliamentary Committee.

While the committee has not formally concluded its work, Agalga acknowledged the similarities between their initial findings and the leaked document.

Recommended articles

Agalga stated, "I have seen the report which is making the rounds, the committee hasn’t concluded its work yet, but I take note of the fact that certain things said in there may not be substantially different from what we said in the original draft," during an interview with Joy News.

However, he emphasized that it would be unfair to comment publicly on the report's content until the committee concludes its work formally.

The leaked report, purportedly a draft copy of the committee's findings, suggested sanctions for the three senior police officers implicated in the tape, among other recommendations.

ADVERTISEMENT

Despite this leak, committee chairman Samuel Atta Akyea emphasized that the committee is yet to finalize its conclusions and urged the public to exercise patience.

The revelation adds a layer of anticipation to the ongoing investigation, as Ghanaians await the committee's official findings and the subsequent actions that may be taken against the implicated police officers.

Evans Effah Evans Effah Evans Effah is a seasoned journalist with a passion for news journalism, communications, and public relations. With over a decade of experience in the field, he has established himself as a prominent figure in the media industry.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Interior Minister, Ambrose Dery

Monday, January 8 declared public holiday

Afua Asantewaa Aduonum

Afua Asantewaa playfully attributes potential GWR disqualification to Kuami Eugene crush

John Mahama

Mahama’s accelerated export development council will propel Ghana into an export-led economy

Chef Faila Razak

Chef Faila surpasses her ambitious 120 hrs GWR Marathon