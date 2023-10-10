Leaked tape: Atta Akyea blocks POMAB from supporting Dampare at hearing

Sources within the committee have indicated that Chairman Atta Akyea expressed discomfort with the presence of these officers, raising questions about the reasoning behind this move.

Meanwhile, the legal counsel for the IGP, Mr. Kwame Gyan, has leveled serious allegations against Chairman Atta Akyea, accusing him of pursuing a hidden agenda against his client. Despite the IGP being the purported victim in the leaked tape, Chairman Atta Akyea's handling of the investigation has transformed it into what some perceive as a witch-hunt, with the IGP now seemingly cast as the accused. This has resulted in a wide-ranging and open-ended interrogation on behalf of those critical of the IGP's role in the incident.

In an interview with Joy News, Lawyer Kwame Gyan expressed concerns over Chairman Atta-Akyea's conduct, citing prejudicial comments that could potentially compromise the integrity of the investigation.

Mr. Atta-Akyea, who also serves as the Member of Parliament for Abuakwa South, has faced intense scrutiny for his management of the case. Lawyer Gyan has accused him of operating as if he were the sole commissioner overseeing the investigation, causing his legal team to express reluctance regarding this situation.

"He has his own agenda," Mr. Gyan asserted, implying that Chairman Atta-Akyea may have revealed his biased intentions for all to see.

Furthermore, Lawyer Gyan accused Chairman Atta-Akyea of making detrimental comments during media interviews after committee meetings, including disclosing matters meant for in-camera hearings and fabricating stories without substantiated basis. He cited an instance where Chairman Atta-Akyea claimed that an extended tape submitted by Bugri Naabu, which had not been played during the committee's proceedings, had been doctored. Such comments, according to Lawyer Gyan, are highly prejudicial.

Despite his respect for Parliament, the institution, and the committee members, Lawyer Gyan has signaled his intention to adopt a more assertive legal stance moving forward. He emphasized his commitment to holding Chairman Atta-Akyea accountable within the committee's established framework, as mandated by the Speaker of Parliament.