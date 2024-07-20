RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

'Leave or I leave' - KT Hammond sacks cement manufacturers from meeting (video)

Andreas Kamasah

In the midst of the ongoing controversy surrounding government efforts to regulate cement prices, Trade and Industry Minister Kobina Tahir Hammond, aka KT Hammond insisted that representatives of the Cement Manufacturers Association vacate a recent meeting.

KT Hammond
KT Hammond

Footage from the event, convened by the Ghana Chamber of Construction Industries, captures the minister's demand that the cement manufacturers leave before proceedings began.

Recommended articles

"I was invited by the Chamber of Manufacturing, not the Association of Cement Manufacturers. Can they leave?" the minister asked.

"It's either I leave or they leave," the minister declared, despite attempts by representatives from both associations to justify the manufacturers' presence.

Following the minister's insistence, Chairman of the Ghana Chamber of Construction Industries, Emmanuel Tettey Martey, requested the cement manufacturers to exit.

"Respectfully, our manufacturers, our minister has stated clearly that he has already met you and you have articulated your issues to him and to us. He thought that he was meeting only the chamber. So that is where we stand. We don’t want a situation where the minister will leave, then we wouldn’t have achieved the purpose for which the meeting was called," he appealed.

An intervention by Vice Chairman of the Ghana Chamber of Construction, Nana Opare Kwafo, who also holds the title of Kyidomhene of Aburi, was firmly opposed by the minister.

The Cement Manufacturers opted out of a meeting with the trade minister on 1 July 2024 because the minister insisted on holding it in the presence of the media.

Andreas Kamasah Andreas Kamasah Andreas Kamasah, news reporter at Pulse.com.gh. Good at creating original content and writing comprehensive feature articles on humanitarian and social issues. Professional and impartial.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

NCCE and Time to Think Foundation to launch major peace campaign for 2024 elections

NCCE and Time to Think Foundation to launch major peace campaign for 2024 elections

Kwame Asare Obeng, known as A Plus

Police invite A-Plus to assist investigations into the Ahmed Suale case

Police arrest 13 people for Teshie Military shooting range land encroachment

Police arrest 13 people for Teshie Military shooting range land encroachment

Cassiel Ato Forson

Minority kicks against MPs, ministers, judges using sirens and driving speedily