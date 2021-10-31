Legalise 'Pragyia' to reduce unemployment - Cape Coast North MP to gov't

He said the "Pragyia has come to stay in the country".

He also urged the riders to be disciplined, law-abiding, and adhere to the motor traffic rules and regulations to avoid accidents caused by their careless and reckless driving and also adhere to the directives by the Assembly and negotiate with leaders if the directives would affect their business in the Metropolis.

The MP speaking at a day's summit with 'Pragyia' riders in the Cape Coast Metropolis called for effective and informed dialogue with stakeholders to legalise the business to ease the plight of the youth.

Earlier, persons in the Cape Coast Metropolitan Area who are below 25 years have been banned from riding 'pragyia or aboboyaa' starting Monday, November 15, 2021.

The Management of the CCMA said the directive which is "as provided by law" and other related directives were taken at a meeting of the Cape Coast Metropolitan Security Council was held on September 15, 2021.

The Paramount Chief of the Oguaa Traditional Area in the Cape Coast Metropolis in the Central Region, Osabarima Kwesi Atta VI, also threatened to ban the use of the tricycle.

He said the tricycle which has become a major means of transportation in several towns in Cape Coast has led to the loss of several lives due to reckless riding.