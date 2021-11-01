According to him, the IGP is doing well, however, he must operate within the remits of the law at all times.
Let’s be careful and not create a ‘monster’ in Dampare – Muntaka warns
The National Democratic Congress (NDC) Member of Parliament for Asawase, Mubarak Muntaka has called for caution on the part of the Inspector General of Police, Dr. George Akuffo Dampare.
In an interview on Accra based Joy TV, Hon. Muntaka said Dr. Dampare is a good a guy and Ghanaians should not create a monster out of him.
‘.. I mean Dampare, oh good guy … let’s be careful we don’t create a monster out of him. Let’s be careful because you see, he has to make sure that he’s also working within the confines of the law’, the MP said.
"He has to make sure that he is also working within the confines of the law. If you read Articles 117 and 118 where it talks about the certificate of a speaker, even when you arrest an MP - and this happens everywhere in the world - and the speaker writes to you, that writing is enough."
Muntaka insists that he had spoken to security sector ministers who confirmed that the Sunday, October 31, 2021, attempt to arrest Sosu at a church premises in Madina was by men from the Police administration.
The move was the second in under a week, after a similar attempt on October 25 had failed when the MP led his constituents to protest against bad roads in parts of his constituency.
That attempt led to a Parliamentary summons issued against two police commanders for their roles in the attempt to arrest Sosu.
The MP insists that he was on legislative duties at the time the said arrest was attempted. Muntaka drove to the Church premises to 'rescue' Sosu who had been locked in the Church with teeming youth around the compound.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh