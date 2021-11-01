Let’s be careful and not create a ‘monster’ in Dampare – Muntaka warns

In an interview on Accra based Joy TV, Hon. Muntaka said Dr. Dampare is a good a guy and Ghanaians should not create a monster out of him.

‘.. I mean Dampare, oh good guy … let’s be careful we don’t create a monster out of him. Let’s be careful because you see, he has to make sure that he’s also working within the confines of the law’, the MP said.

"He has to make sure that he is also working within the confines of the law. If you read Articles 117 and 118 where it talks about the certificate of a speaker, even when you arrest an MP - and this happens everywhere in the world - and the speaker writes to you, that writing is enough."

Muntaka insists that he had spoken to security sector ministers who confirmed that the Sunday, October 31, 2021, attempt to arrest Sosu at a church premises in Madina was by men from the Police administration.

The move was the second in under a week, after a similar attempt on October 25 had failed when the MP led his constituents to protest against bad roads in parts of his constituency.

Pulse Ghana

That attempt led to a Parliamentary summons issued against two police commanders for their roles in the attempt to arrest Sosu.