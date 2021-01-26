He said members of the NDC have to make sure they document the life of their founder and emulate it.

Mr. Mahama, the flagbearer of the NDC in the 2020 general elections said these at a symposium organised in memory of Rawlings in Accra.

“Unless those of us who knew him and worked with him document his life and work for posterity, the historians of the hunter will write that history for us,” Mahama explained.

Mahama continued: “so, two things that we must do as comrades; document the history of his period and his life and works in Ghana’s politics, and even more important that the party he founded, which is a major player in our democratic space, should be strengthened and maintained in order to promote, preserve and protect his legacy.”

Mahama emphasised: “The challenge that political parties face that makes the difference between success and failure is how you survive the passing of your founder.”

Mahama suspends campaign tour in Ashanti region following Rawlings’ death

“The NPP has no founder but they survived, CPP has no founder but CPP is split into so many different political parties. Today our founder has passed, how are we going to maintain the success of continuing this political tradition of holding together?” he quizzed.

Mahama observed that one sure way the party could hold themselves together was to exorcise the sense of selfishness and greed that “made some of us sell our party to our comrades for pittance”.

“We must have a sense of sacrifice and collective responsibility to keep the party intact together in order to protect and preserve the memory of Rawlings,” he stated.