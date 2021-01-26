Mr. Bagbin said this during a public lecture organised in Accra on Monday on the legacies of the late former President.

He noted that Rawlings commanded respect from far and near and was endearing to even foreigners.

“Jerry [John Rawlings] was respected more outside Ghana than in Ghana,” the Speaker said, as quoted by 3news.

Rawlings' funeral

He further eulogised Rawlings’ role in returning Ghana to a democracy, insisting he helped build the foundations of the Fourth Republic.

“Jerry entered at a time there was no democracy and he worked towards building what the Blue Book describes as true democracy,” he stated.

“He exited at a time democracy is in crisis and that is a title of a book that I will recommend to all of you to read ‘Democracy in crisis’. It not only in Ghana but the whole world. In fact the supposed mother of democracy is also in crisis.

“So can we say that all he did, all he stood for has come to nothing? It depends on how we gathered here carry on with the battle.”

The late Rawlings passed away at the age of 73 in the early hours of Thursday, November 12, 2020.

He is said to have died at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital, where he was on admission after falling sick.

Over the weekend, a vigil was held at the Air Force Officers Mess in Accra in honour of the late Rawlings.

A state funeral for the National Democratic Congress (NDC) founder will be held at Independence Square on Wednesday, January 27, 2021.