He said their gimmicks in the election petition shows that they want to use it as an avenue to justify Mr. Mahama's desire to run for office again in 2024.

Mr Oppong Nkrumah, in a media interview after the pre-trial hearing, said those theatrics would give the former President an urge over other presidential hopefuls, who would want to run for the flagbearership of the NDC’s ticket in the 2024 elections.

“On the first day when we came, our colleagues on the other side started off with an interlocutory application, asking for leave to go and amend.

"And so they started delaying the 42 days clock. That was granted. The afternoon before we appeared in court, they filed another interlocutory application and so our colleagues are seeking to delay the process and get a media spectacle ongoing for months," he said.

John Mahama and NDC members in court

Mr Oppong Nkrumah added that the impression being created by lawyers for the petitioner that they did not have witness statements was untenable since they have had enough time to put it together.

“They are continuously trying to put impediments in the way of the proceedings. Nobody chooses witnesses for him. Mr. Mahama listed five persons as witnesses and that presupposed that he knows who they are, and what they are going to say as witnesses on his behalf," he said.