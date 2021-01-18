He said most Ghanaians are not adhering to the guidelines especially on the mandatory wearing of masks.

In his 22nd COVID-19 update to the nation, the President incited the security agencies to enforce the rule.

“I have instructed the Inspector General of Police to direct officers, men, and women of the Police Service to ensure the rigorous enforcement of the law on mask-wearing at all public places and in public transport,” he said.

The police are also to also crack the whip on business owners who continue to illegally operate pubs, beaches and cinemas, despite the restriction to have them closed over the outbreak.

“They are also to ensure the closure of all nightclubs, pubs, cinemas, and beaches that may be operating in defiance of the law. They will be assisted by the other security agencies if need be,” Nana Akufo-Addo stated.

Inspector-General of Police (IGP), James Oppong-Boanuh

According to Akufo-Addo, the directive is hinged on his presidential oath to “dedicate myself to the service and well-being of the people of the Republic of Ghana, and to do right to all manner of persons”, hence his commitment to protect lives and livelihoods.

Ghana has recently seen a spike in coronavirus cases with many health facilities managing the virus being overstretched.

President Akufo-Addo, in his address, also warned that partial restrictions might be introduced if the disregard for the protocols continues.