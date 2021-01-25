In a statement, the GMA therefore urged the government to restrict the number of persons attending the ex-president’s funeral.

The Association noted that the recent spike in COVID-19 cases was as a result of gatherings for parties, funerals and other social events.

“Government should restrict the number of persons attending the state funeral for the late H.E. Flt. Lt. Jerry John Rawlings and rather encourage people to follow proceedings on television and other social media platforms,” a section of the statement said.

Statement from Ghana Medical Association (GMA)

“Government should as a matter of urgency restrict social activities such as parties, church services, funerals, clubs and other social gatherings of such nature.

“The markets should be regulated and as much as possible restricted,” it added.

Ghana’s Coronavirus situation seemed to be improving towards the end of 2020 but there’s been a spike in cases in recent weeks.

Currently, the country has recorded 3,525 active cases while 367 persons have died in the process, according to data from the Ghana Health Service.

Meanwhile, President Akufo-Addo has warned that Ghana may return to partial lockdown if the country’s Coronavirus situation continues to deteriorate.

The President sounded the warning when he delivered his last COVID-19 address on Sunday, January 17, 2021.

Akufo-Addo noted that the partial lockdown imposed in the country last year caused a negative impact on Ghana’s economy.

He, therefore, warned that another partial lockdown will be imminent if the country’s COVID-19 situation gets worse, insisting it’s better to be safe than sorry.

“We do not want to go back to the days of partial lockdowns, which had a negative impact on our economy and our way of life,” Nana Addo said.

“But should that becoming necessary, ie., should the number of active cases continue to increase at the current rate, I will have no option but to re-impose these restrictions because it is better to be safe than to be sorry. So together, let us all ensure that we respect the protocols.”