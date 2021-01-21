The Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA) is currently considering such an option as it aims to prevent a further spread of the virus.

Public Relations Officer of the AMA, Gilbert Ankrah, said the Assembly will be meeting all key stakeholders to discuss plans to curtail COVID-19.

Office of the Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA)

“The mayor will be meeting some stakeholders to put in some measures. Recently we relocated bulk tomato dealers within the Central Business District,” he said, as quoted by Citinewsroom.

“So when they bring the tomato in bulk, they will be packed at different locations and do the distribution. During the COVID-19 and as part of the measures we moved them to the hearts park, and they complied.”

Ghana’s Coronavirus situation seemed to be improving towards the end of 2020 but there’s been a spike in cases in recent weeks.

Currently, the country has recorded 2,174 active cases while 358 persons have died in the process, according to data from the Ghana Health Service.

Earlier in the week, the Ghana Registered Nurses and Midwives Association (GRNMA) revealed that four of its members have died from COVID-19 since the beginning of 2021.

President of the Association, Perpetual Ofori Ampofo, disclosed that several other members have contracted the disease.

She noted that many health practitioners have contracted COVID-19 due to the lack of adherence to safety protocols.

Madam Ampofo, therefore, urged the government to equip frontline health workers with the necessary PPEs.

“The death toll has increased to four with the recent one occurring in the Kasenna Nankana District where a number of the nurses have been infected. It is a great worry,” she said, as quoted by Citinewsroom.

“Even from December 2020, we saw a rise in the cases among nurses and midwives. It is important to follow COVID-19 protocols.”

“The reinstitution of the protocols at the facility is very important and will go a long way to protect health workers. PPEs are very important. We need it. Managers have to see to it that they do stock up these items, so we can have enough to use.”

Meanwhile, the AMA has launched a #WearYourMask campaign in a bid to create awareness and encourage adherence to COVID-19 safety protocols.