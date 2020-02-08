In a statement, the aggrieved nurses and midwives said the new executives of GRNMA have paid deaf ears to their plights.

They complained that they were made to understand that certain deductions would be made from the salaries as contributions into the Nurses fund, but will be returned to them when they retire or exit the Association.

However, the group said, after several months of exiting the association, some members are yet to receive their Nurses fund deductions from the union.

“These new executives since they took over office have done nothing but to cause chaos among the rank and file of the profession,” sections of the statement reads.

“…members contributed 2% of their salary, GHS20.00 as building levy and GHS50.00 as Nurses fund which is managed by Axis Pensions. The understanding is that all contributors will be given their money upon retirement or exit from the union.”

The nurses and midwives warned that they are giving “the GRNMA and Axis Pensions five working days to pay us our money or face the wrath of members.”

Read their full statement below:

The current Ghana Registered Nurses and Midwives Association (GRNMA) executives are fomenting trouble in the health sector which has been peaceful for some time now. These new executives since they took over office have done nothing but to cause chaos among the rank and file of the profession. Since when has joining or remaining in a union become ‘by force’.

For about sixty years (60 years), the GRNMA was the sole union for Nurses and Midwives in the country. Over this period, members contributed 2% of their salary, GHS20.00 as building levy and GHS50.00 as Nurses fund which is managed by Axis Pensions. The understanding is that all contributors will be given their money upon retirement or exit from the union.

After several months of exiting the association, some members are yet to receive their Nurses fund deductions from the union. The immediate past executives of the GRNMA who were vilified by the current administration for reasons best known to them started with the payment process and indeed paid a number of people who submitted their request. The current President before she took office made all of us to feel she was the messiah who was coming to save us and thus our refund was not going to be a problem. It is quite astonishing that few weeks after taking office the only thing we can talk about now is law suits against the union and press statements upon press statements from aggrieved members across the country.

We are by this public notice giving the GRNMA and Axis Pensions five working days to pay us our money or face the wrath of members. The conveners of this group has so far being able to manage the members and prevented them from doing anything that will disrupt the health delivery system especially in this time of coronavirus outbreak which is threatening Global health but we cannot guarantee that we will be able to hold members back if their monies are not paid to them within this time frame. Long Live Ghana, Long Live Nurses and Midwives

Conveners: Samuel Piue Lasir 0247168929

Joseph Arhin 0542659546

Wisdom Dentsi 0245531518

Prempeh Agyemang 0246804790