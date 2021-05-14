Let’s rid our schools of religious intolerance - Akufo-Addo

Addressing the nation at the virtual 2021 Eid festival, he stated that schools serve as major grounds for socialisation, therefore, they shouldn’t be reduced to places to fight ideological and religious battles.

The President cited Article 12(C) of the 1992 Constitution which states that all persons have the right to practice any religion and to manifest such practice and noted that it is imperative for each religion to be tolerant of others.

“It is worth reminding ourselves that the national constitution guarantees the Freedom of worship for all its citizens.”

“The boarding schools in our country have traditionally served as the training grounds for learning about tolerance and losing the fear of the unknown. That is where young Ghanaians learn to eat each other’s food. That is where they learn the songs and dances of the different parts of the country. This is where they learn about each other’s religion and that is where lifelong friendships are formed”, the President stressed.

Pulse Ghana

He further noted that “our young people deserve a peaceful atmosphere to be able to deal with the many challenges of studying and acquiring knowledge. Parents certainly must have a keen interest in schools into whose care they entrust their children and may I plead with all of us that we keep the tolerance that has served us so well in matters of religion.”