Let's safeguard the roots of Ghana's Democracy - Akufo Addo

The President's call comes amid a time of reflection on the 30th anniversary of the 4th Republic, a period marked by the country's commitment to democratic governance. Akufo-Addo highlighted the importance of cherishing and safeguarding the democratic structures that have allowed Ghana to weather various challenges over the years.
In a recent address, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo urged Ghanaians to uphold the roots of the nation's democracy, emphasizing the significance of preserving democratic values and principles.
He underscored that democracy is not without its complexities and challenges but acknowledged that the nation's adherence to democratic principles has remained steadfast.
"By common consent, all well-meaning Ghanaians agree that the democratic form of government is the most preferable and we must do everything possible to guarantee the longevity of the Fourth Republic,"
He acknowledged that Ghana's democracy, a system that has proven resilient in accommodating diverse perspectives and navigating through challenging times
President Akufo-Addo expressed optimism about the country's economic rebound and reiterated the government's commitment to building a strong and resilient economy.
