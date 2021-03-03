According to him, no law in Ghana allows such practices, insisting homosexuality defies nature and is against the country’s culture.

In recent weeks, the LGBT community in Ghana has increased calls for same-sex marriages to be legalised.

Speaking about the topic on Accra FM, Kufuor said he stood his ground and rejected the legalisation of gay rights when he was President.

Former President John Agyekum Kufuor

“I rejected LGBT legalisation when I was president because it baffled me. It still baffles me because LGBT practice is against our culture, religion and even defies nature,” he said.

“No law allows such a thing in Ghana. The president has emphatically stated that it will not be legalised under his reign, so, let’s forget about it.”

Meanwhile, President Nana Akufo-Addo has boldly proclaimed that same-sex marriage will never be legalised under his tenure.

Speaking at St. Micheal and All Angels Cathedral in Asante Mampong during the installation of the Second Archbishop of the Anglican Church of Ghana, the President said he won't legalize same-sex marriage in the country.

"For same-sex marriage to be legalized in Ghana, it will not happen in my time as President,” he stated.

Meanwhile, the Ghana Police Service last Wednesday raided the LGBT office in Accra to close it down.