Show love to LGBTQ members and stop fighting them – Prophet Kusi Boateng

Authors:

Kojo Emmanuel

The Founder and General Overseer of Power Chapel Worldwide, Prophet Victor Kusi Boateng has urged Ghanaians to show love to members of the lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and questioning (LGBTQ) community.

Prophet Kusi Boateng
Prophet Kusi Boateng

He also urged Ghanaians to stop fighting them stating that there are no levels of sins.

Prophet Victor Kusi Boateng who serves as the Secretary of Board of Trustees of the National Cathedral Project speaking on Accra-based Starr FM adviced Ghanaians to find a better approach to lead the LGBTQ people to know Jesus Christ.

"I don't think there are levels of sin. I am not endorsing the act, I don't hate them. Some people are drunkards some are armed robbers and they are living so we should allow them to live and find a way to win them to Christ," he said.

He added: "We need to show them love so we can win them to Christ rather than letting the world know they are not human, they deserve to live just like armed robbers. Drunkards are living, they are humans too. We need to find a better approach to lead them to Christ."

