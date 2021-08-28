Prophet Victor Kusi Boateng who serves as the Secretary of Board of Trustees of the National Cathedral Project speaking on Accra-based Starr FM adviced Ghanaians to find a better approach to lead the LGBTQ people to know Jesus Christ.

"I don't think there are levels of sin. I am not endorsing the act, I don't hate them. Some people are drunkards some are armed robbers and they are living so we should allow them to live and find a way to win them to Christ," he said.