LGBTQI Bill will rather protect gays in Ghana – Alhassan Suhuyini

In an interview on Accra based Starr FM, the 2nd term lawmaker said the bill, if passed, will rather protect gays.

“Once that bill becomes law you can report somebody and actually get a lawyer to prosecute that person on your behalf for attacking you because you were accused of being gay,” he stated.

However, referring to the CDD’s Afro-barometer report having 93percent of Ghanaians in support of the LGBTQ Bill, Suhuyini said the report is an exact reflection of the Ghanaian society who sees the act as a disorder.

He further disclosed that the National House of Chiefs has spoken and they are in full support of the bill.

“They spoke clearly; they were not ambiguous about their position on same-sex marriage. There is no culture in any part of Ghana where that conduct is promoted. The fact that it has been in our system or in our communities does not make it who we are.”

He continued “In fact, in our societies, and in our communities it has always been considered a mis-normal, it has always been considered a disorder. But given the tolerant nature of our people, we have lived alongside and tease people with it. But there is no community where it has been accepted, rather it has always been a disorder.”

The anti-LGBTQI bill has sparked a lot of controversy in the country recently. Lawyer for President Nana Akufo-Addo, Akoto Ampaw has called for the non-passage of the bill because it infringes on the human rights of LGBTQI people.