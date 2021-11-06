Lifeless bodies of 2 children found floating in a water tank

According to Myjoyonline.com, the youngsters got missing in the early hours of Thursday, after they had been seen playing on the said construction site.

A Unit Committee member of the area, Seth Boakye Dankwah is reported as saying that they had searched for the children but could not find them, so they suspected they might have been kidnapped.

“It was a hawker who was going about her trade who found the two dead bodies floating in the water tank on the construction site, located two blocks from their compound,” Dankwah is quoted as having said.

While the corpses of the children have been deposited at the Emena Hospital for preservation and autopsy, police have invited the owner of the building under construction where the corpses were found to assist in investigations.