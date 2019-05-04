Apuzo Lele in a viral video said he has had sex with "uncountable" women because of his relation with the Kumawood star actor.

He said his victims are women who desperately want to see Lilwin.

According to him, he tells them the only way they can see his brother was to date him, adding that in the process, he gets to sleep with them.

Apuzo Lele, who has lost some of his teeth, also revealed that his victims are single women.

Asked if he was married, he said yes, explaining that he has a child with his 'wife' but said they are not officially married.