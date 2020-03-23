The APC leader said in order for the country to contain the deadly coronavirus, the president ought to take a decision that will bring everything to a halt.

In a statement he said: “Today the world is confronted with the deadly disease COCID-19. Every nation is struggling to help and protect its citizens. Ghanaian doctors, nurses and health workers are trying their best to help the situation, but let’s concentrate on preventive measures, education and control first rather than testing.

“It is good to test those coming into Ghana, but when we test those living in Ghana and it’s negative, we give them hope, but one can test negative now and contract the disease few days later.

“So I think there should be an immediate shutdown.

“The data we have now about infected people in Ghana is not accurate, we really need to take this matter serious.”

Mr Ayariga also suggested Ghanaians contribute money to help fight the virus rather than wait for the government to secure some $100 million from Breton wood institutions.

The government has placed a ban on all social gatherings as well as closed the borders are part of measures to prevent the spread and importation of the virus.