He said his government will establish a credit facility that students will pay after they complete school.

In an interview on said on Kumasi-based Wontumi TV, he said "After rolling out the Free Senior High School policy, the next is looking at how to make tertiary education accessible. But the country’s finances currently will not allow us to have a free university education. But we can organize a system whereby anybody who gains admission into a university can access a loan [a revolving fund] where after completion the student will payback. We are working on it and it's one of the things that will come out of the manifesto."

READ MORE: Bawumia only engaged in 'statistical galamsey' at Town Hall meeting – Kwakye Ofosu

He added: "I'm sure, at the end of the day we have to move that way. At least for this generation, we want the development of our human material as a matter of urgent priority. We’ll move that way but I don’t want to give a time table to it but definitely, the steps we're taking are towards that."