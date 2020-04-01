Brigadier General Abraham Yeboah Nsiah said most of the viral videos depicting all forms of brutalities are misinterpreted.

He, therefore, urged the public to desist from making unfounded accusations against military personnel, insisting Ghanaian soldiers are professionals.

“Most of us Ghanaians are religious and we know that telling lies about somebody is something that God does not permit. So those who are doing it, I don’t know what your agenda is, stop it,” he said at a media briefing on Wednesday.

“…Let me assure Ghanaians that the soldiers that we have are well trained. They are professionals. They do not brutalise.”

President Akufo-Addo has ordered a partial lockdown of some parts of the country for two weeks as a measure to curb the spread of the Coronavirus.

The lockdown has affected cities like Accra, Tema, Kumasi and Obuasi, the President said.

As part of the lockdown, the public has been urged to stay indoors, except for a few persons whose services are important to the livelihoods of the masses.

Meanwhile, Ghana has now recorded 195 Coronavirus cases as of today, April 1, 2020.

The pandemic has also claimed five lives so far, but majority of the quarantined patients are recovering well, the Health Minister, Kwaky Agyman Manu, said.