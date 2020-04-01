As of Tuesday, March 31, 2020, Ghana had recorded 161.

The Health Minister, Kwaku Agyemang Manu. gave the breakdown of Ghana's numbers as follows;

Greater Accra Region has 174 of these cases, the Northern Region has 10, the Ashanti Region has nine, the Upper West Region has one and the Eastern Region also has one known case of the virus.

He further opined and clarified that in the Greater Accra Region, a 10-day compulsory house-to-house Coronavirus tracing and testing exercise has begun in the Ayawaso West Municipality.

The Ayawaso West Municipality has been identified as a hotspot in the Greater Accra Region.

Meanwhile, the Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) has described videos on social media showing alleged brutalities by personnel of Operation COVID Safety on some citizens as “doctored” and “unrelated” to the ongoing operation.

According to GAF, the deliberate circulation of the material is orchestrated by certain individuals with the objective of casting the security agencies in the operation in bad light.