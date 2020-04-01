This comes after the Municipality was identified by Municipal Health Directorate to be a hotspot for the fast-spreading virus.

Ten days have, therefore, been set aside to test for the virus in all communities and houses within the Municipality.

READ ALSO: Update: Coronavirus cases in Ghana surges to 161

These include Legon, Dzorwulu, East Legon, West Legon, Okponglo, Abelenkpe, Roman Ridge and Airport Residential.

A statement signed by the Municipal Director for Health, Dr. Louisa Matey said over 100 health and security personnel would be deployed for the exercise.

“A directive from the National Level has been given to conduct a COVID-19 contact tracing of all persons who have come into contact with COVID-19 positive patients…and conduct compulsory house to house testing of every individual residing in Ayawaso West Municipal Municipality,” a section of the statement reads.

It added: “Over 100 health personnel and security agencies (police, Immigration and National Security) would be deployed into the communities within the Municipality to carry out the exercise.”

Meanwhile, Ghana’s Coronavirus cases have surged to 161 as of Tuesday, 31 March 2020.

The pandemic has so far claimed five lives in the country, while four people have also recovered.