ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

Lordina Mahama supports Jema SHS

Emmanuel Tornyi

Former First Lady Lordina Dramani Mahama has supported Jema Senior High School in the Bono East Region by donating five sets of jerseys and footballs and ten thousand Ghana Cedis to the school's football team.

Lordina Mahama supports Jema SHS
Lordina Mahama supports Jema SHS

The donation was made in response to a request from the school. Felicia Adjei, the Kintampo South parliamentary candidate of the National Democratic Congress, presented the items and cash on behalf of Mrs Mahama.

Recommended articles

She explained that the donation highlights the former First Lady's dedication to sports development and helping students engage in various sporting activities.

Jema SHS
Jema SHS Pulse Ghana



ADVERTISEMENT

Mrs Mahama, who is from Jema, had previously installed a new pump for the small-town water system through the Lordina Foundation in January to restore water supply to the Jema SHS and the community.

On International Women’s Day, she highlighted the significant impact of investing in women, both morally and economically.

Mrs Mahama pointed out that everyone benefits when women can reach their full potential, leading to healthier, more educated, and more prosperous communities.

Additionally, Mrs Mahama used the occasion to highlight the contributions of the Lordina Foundation in supporting women and children in need.

Emmanuel Tornyi Emmanuel Tornyi

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Afenyo-Markin

MPs would have voted against LGBTQI bill if it was a secret ballot – Afenyo-Markin

Osofo Kyiri Abosom

I’ll label Akufo-Addo as gay if he fails to sign the anti-LGBTQI bill – Kyiri Abosom

Mensa Otabil

Mistrust and suspicion keep us from development - Mensa Otabil

Accra Independence Square

Ghana marks 67th anniversary of independence