The suspects allegedly lynched the woman to death for being a witch at Kafaba in the Savanna Region.

The Regional Police Commander, DCOP Enoch Adutwum Bediako told host Bonohene Baffour Awuah on Anopa Kasapa on Kasapa FM that his outfit will plead that the court remands the suspects to enable them to conduct further investigation into the matter.

Five suspects in the murder of the 90-year-old-woman at Kafaba in the East Gonja Municipality of the Savanna Region on Wednesday surrendered themselves to the Police.

James Oppong Boanuh, IGP

This was after the chief of the town was picked up by police over the gruesome killing.

Madam Akua Denteh was beaten to death in public for allegedly being a witch.