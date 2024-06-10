ADVERTISEMENT
Maame Tiwaa told me she'd ‘kill’ Cecilia Dapaa case if she were CID boss - Adam Bona

Andreas Kamasah

Security analyst Adam Bona has alleged that Maame Tiwaa Addo-Danquah, the Executive Director of the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO), confided in him that she would have “killed” the Cecilia Dapaah stash money case if she were in charge of the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of the Police Service.

“If you had said to me that you would have killed the case if you were CID boss; granted at the time you were not CID boss, so I didn’t say anything, but she had said it to me on record. She said she would kill the case if she were CID boss,” Bona stated.

When questioned by the programme host on why Addo-Danquah would make such a statement, Bona replied, “That’s why there is perjury, so we will get there as we go along.”

Bona explained that he felt compelled to speak out following EOCO’s recent handling of the Cecilia Dapaah matter, which had been referred to them by the Special Prosecutor.

“After telling me that you would have killed the case if you were the CID boss and after how this matter has turned up, you still expect me to continue behaving like a spectator when I know what’s going on? No, I can’t,” he asserted.

In response to EOCO’s decision to hand over seized cash back to former Sanitation Minister Cecilia Dapaah, Bona, along with other prominent Ghanaians, has petitioned parliament to investigate EOCO's conduct in the matter. This move comes despite EOCO's stance that there is nothing further to investigate, countering the Special Prosecutor’s claim of having provided ample evidence for EOCO to pursue an investigation and potential prosecution of Dapaah.

The controversy surrounding EOCO’s actions and Addo-Danquah’s alleged statements has sparked significant public interest and calls for greater accountability within Ghana's anti-graft agencies.

Andreas Kamasah Andreas Kamasah Andreas Kamasah, news reporter at Pulse.com.gh. Good at creating original content and writing comprehensive feature articles on humanitarian and social issues. Professional and impartial.

