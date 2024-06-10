Maame Tiwaa told me she'd ‘kill’ Cecilia Dapaa case if she were CID boss - Adam Bona

“If you had said to me that you would have killed the case if you were CID boss; granted at the time you were not CID boss, so I didn’t say anything, but she had said it to me on record. She said she would kill the case if she were CID boss,” Bona stated.

When questioned by the programme host on why Addo-Danquah would make such a statement, Bona replied, “That’s why there is perjury, so we will get there as we go along.”

Bona explained that he felt compelled to speak out following EOCO’s recent handling of the Cecilia Dapaah matter, which had been referred to them by the Special Prosecutor.

“After telling me that you would have killed the case if you were the CID boss and after how this matter has turned up, you still expect me to continue behaving like a spectator when I know what’s going on? No, I can’t,” he asserted.

In response to EOCO’s decision to hand over seized cash back to former Sanitation Minister Cecilia Dapaah, Bona, along with other prominent Ghanaians, has petitioned parliament to investigate EOCO's conduct in the matter. This move comes despite EOCO's stance that there is nothing further to investigate, countering the Special Prosecutor’s claim of having provided ample evidence for EOCO to pursue an investigation and potential prosecution of Dapaah.