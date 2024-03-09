ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

Mahama affirms commitment to teachers and women with Prof. Opoku Agyemang's nomination

Reymond Awusei Johnson

Former President John Dramani Mahama has assured teachers and women that their interests will be prioritized with the nomination of Prof. Naana Jane Opoku Agyemang as his running mate.

Prof Nana Opoku Agyemang and John D Mahama

Speaking during the "Building Ghana Tour" in Bussie, Mahama emphasized Prof. Opoku Agyemang's extensive background as a teacher and former Minister of Education, ensuring she represents the concerns of educators and women.

"She has been a long-time teacher, many students have passed through her hands, and she has been Minister of Education before, so she is one of you," Mahama stated.

He expressed confidence that Prof. Opoku Agyemang if elected, would advocate for policies and improvements in the education sector that align with the interests of teachers.

Addressing the crowd during his tour of the Upper West Region, Mahama highlighted the historic nature of Prof. Opoku Agyemang's nomination, stating, "We are presenting to the women of Ghana a female running mate for the second time. We did it in 2020, and we were not successful, but this time I am sure that come January 2025, we shall swear in a female Vice President for the first time in Ghana."

Reymond Awusei Johnson

