Mahama assures teachers of new Independence Day on the review of free SHS

The former president expressed the need for a comprehensive program evaluation to address its challenges and improve its overall effectiveness.

Mahama stated that under his leadership, a careful review would be conducted to identify areas of success and those requiring adjustments. The ultimate goal is to refine the policy to ensure it meets the educational needs of students while maintaining high standards of quality.

Teachers considered essential stakeholders in the education sector, were given assurance that their concerns and insights would be integral to the review process.

“when we had a trimester system, the teachers used to have a break to be able to mark their papers, take a rest, write their curriculum for the next term before the children come, and then they start teaching. Now the teachers have no break when these ones are coming, these ones are going, now it's ‘basaaaa'. You don't know who goes where and who goes where”.

“And so, if I say teachers come, headmasters come, parents come, educational experts come, GES come, all of you come and let's see how we to resolve this problem, does that mean cancellation?

And you all know these things but if you say it, they will come after you, so you are all quiet” he stated.

“So, I'm saying that one of the things this election is going to do when the NDC comes is a new independent day for teachers. You will hear the things they will say. After 7th January, the headmaster couldn't call to come here and speak, he would be freed, his chain would have been removed and you would hear the things they would say. For now, hold your peace, I know if you talk, they will transfer you to Bunkpurugu, Bole, or somewhere,”

He acknowledged the importance of the Free SHS initiative in providing access to education for all but emphasized the necessity of continuous improvement.