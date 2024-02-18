ADVERTISEMENT
Mahama campaign denies knowledge of 'social democratic forum' and its claims

Reymond Awusei Johnson

In recent developments, the campaign team of former Ghanaian President John Dramani Mahama has categorically denied any association with the 'Social Democratic Forum' and distanced itself from the claims made by the group.

The 'Social Democratic Forum' surfaced in the public domain, asserting its alignment with the political ideology of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) and purportedly advocating for specific policy positions.

However, the Mahama campaign team issued a statement dated February, 17, signed by Joyce Bawa Mogtari, special aide to HE John Mahama, clarifying that they have no knowledge of the group, its activities, or its supposed connection to the NDC.

"The Mahama 2024 Campaign has been made aware of a statement circulated by persons affiliated with the NPP, allegedly from a group called "Social Democratic Forum"

"The Mahama 2024 Campaign would like to clarify that we have no affiliation with the said group, which is unknown to the NDC. This non-existent group is yet another creation of the NPP, who are in panic mode due to growing discontent in the Ashanti Region against their misrule, economic mismanagement, corruption, nepotism, and arrogance of power"

The statement emphasized that the Mahama campaign has always operated transparently, communicating its policies, plans, and engagements directly to the public through official channels.

The team expressed concern over the emergence of entities claiming affiliation without proper authorization, asserting that such actions could lead to misinformation and confusion among the electorate.

