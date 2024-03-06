ADVERTISEMENT
Mahama celebrates wife on Independence Day

Reymond Awusei Johnson

In a touching display of national pride intertwined with personal joy, former Ghanaian President John Dramani Mahama celebrated Independence Day by extending warm wishes to his wife, Lordina Mahama, whose birthday coincides with this historic occasion.

John Mahama and Lordina
The convergence of these two significant events added an extra layer of joy and festivity to the day, creating a memorable moment for the Mahama family and resonating with Ghanaians nationwide.

Lordina Mahama, who shares her birthday with Ghana's Independence Day on March 6, received special recognition from her husband, John Dramani Mahama, in a public expression of love and admiration.

Taking to various social media platforms, the former President shared a heartfelt message, commemorating both his wife's birthday and the nation's 67th Independence Day.

In his message, John Mahama expressed deep gratitude for the gift of Lordina Mahama's presence in his life and acknowledged their shared journey of navigating the complexities of public service and family life.

The heartfelt tribute spoke to the strength of their bond and the meaningful connection between personal and national celebrations.

"It is your special day. The children and I celebrate the incredible woman that you are. Your love, wisdom, and grace have been a guiding light in my life, and I am truly grateful to have you by my side."

"I look forward to many more years of making memories and celebrating milestones together. Thank you for being the most amazing wife and partner a man could ask for."

