Mahama celebrates wife on Independence Day

Lordina Mahama, who shares her birthday with Ghana's Independence Day on March 6, received special recognition from her husband, John Dramani Mahama, in a public expression of love and admiration.

Taking to various social media platforms, the former President shared a heartfelt message, commemorating both his wife's birthday and the nation's 67th Independence Day.

In his message, John Mahama expressed deep gratitude for the gift of Lordina Mahama's presence in his life and acknowledged their shared journey of navigating the complexities of public service and family life.

The heartfelt tribute spoke to the strength of their bond and the meaningful connection between personal and national celebrations.

"It is your special day. The children and I celebrate the incredible woman that you are. Your love, wisdom, and grace have been a guiding light in my life, and I am truly grateful to have you by my side."