Mahama community day SHS useless - Prof Adei


Professor Stephen Adei play

Professor Stephen Adei

Former Rector of the Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration (GIMPA), Professor Stephen Adei has described as useless the 200 community day senior high schools established by former President John  Mahama.

According to him, the establishment of the schools was a waste of time.

He said the schools was unnecessary giving reasons that it would not be beneficial to those in the rural areas.

In an interview on 21 Minutes with KKB, the Economist and veteran Educationist said "They are only useful for urban areas. All that they have put in the villages are going to be useless. The only people who benefited from it are the contractors not Ghana’s education."

play

 

He added that the school buildings have the capacity to enroll only 1,500 students each and lacks boarding facilities to accommodate students.

"They are useless because to transport 1,500 people you have to go about 30 km radius in order to fill them without any boarding, without any teachers’ bungalows, nothing. How can you do so?" he queried.

