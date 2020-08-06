The National Democratic Congress (NDC) flagbearer was given the honorary title of ‘Chief of Truth’ by the Bole Wura.

John Mahama has been touring Bole in the Savanna Region and other towns in Northern Ghana in the past two days.

Accompanied by Professor Joshua Alabi, the Campaign Manager of the NDC and other top officials of the party, John Mahama thanked the people of Bole for supporting him throughout his political career.

Mahama in Bole

He promised to bring more development to the area if he is re-elected the President in the December 7 election.