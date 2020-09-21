The former president lauded the credentials of Ghana’s founder as the country marks his birthday today.

In a post on Facebook, Mahama touted Nkrumah’s selflessness and hard work in liberating not only Ghana but Africa as a whole.

Mr Mahama said in a Facebook post that “He was an iconic figure in the independence struggle and the liberation of many African countries.

Dr. Kwame Nkrumah

“Dr. Kwame Nkrumah was an inspiration to many countries around the world.

“On this day, I want to salute him for his tireless and monumental contribution to our nation’s history.” he stated.