According to her, she received an invitation from the Global Fund to attend a programme in Japan, a programme the world's richest man was also scheduled to attend.

She said the former Ghana AIDS Commission boss fabricated "lies" about her to the Global Fund and her trip was cancelled two days to the flight.

Global Fund is a Switzerland-based organisation focused on the fight against HIV, Malaria and Tuberculosis.

In a post on Facebook, Dzidzor Mensah explained that she received her visa and "first class ticket" from the Japanese Embassy in Ghana but she was stopped by "Mahama and co" from travelling for the event.

Read her full post below

Got pregnant at age 19 in 2007 to a man i was in love with. He died before i gave birth. I was really traumatised.

My neighbors beat me up and threw me out of the house with the speculations that my boyfriend had died of AIDS

Got married in 2010 at age 23 and got divorced three years later because i lost interest in my husband due to the maltreatment he was giving my first son.

He could beat him as if he was wrestling with his mates.

I got married again in 2015 at age 27 to a Nigerian small boy who deceived me he was also 27 when he was actually 22 years. I had a son for him.

He thought i was rich because he read so much about me on social media. He started demanding for huge sums of money which i couldn't give him.

He turned me into his punching bag. I suffered a lot of injuries from his abuse. When he smokes and comes home then it becomes worse. He died mysteriously in a prayer camp in Nigeria after doctors both in Ghana and Nigeria failed to diagnose his illness so he had no treatment.

There was a time the Global fund sent me invitation from the ministries in Japan to attend a global meeting. In the meeting was Bill gates. I was to address the challenges with people living with HIV in Ghana to bill Gates to see the way forward.

My visa was given to me at the Japan embassy in Ghana upon my arrival at the embassy and my first class ticket was sent me by email.

But Mahama and co stopped me from travelling to Tokyo because they thought i didn't deserve such an opportunity.

The AIDS commission boss called the global fund to say all sort of lies and my trip to meet Bill Gates was cancelled two days to my flight.

I have suffered a lot trauma from people and i admit some of the problems were my fault.... I'm now battling depression with bipolar...some people cannot stand half of my story.. some would have run mad on the street.

But i was left with depression and Bipolar a condition that most people don't understand and they think I'm not a descent woman.

I cannot live with this condition anymore because it brings me too much shame.

Whenever you hear that I'm dead, don't cry. Just play my favourite song and dance.