'The People's Manifesto' launched by the NDC promised, among other things for the health sector, that it will establish a Medical Laboratory Science Council should the party win the 2020 presidential elections.

In a statement issued by the GAMLS, it said the initiative which is in sync with international best practice, is non-negotiable.

"GAMLS wishes to express its gratitude to the major opposition party for recognizing the need for the establishment of a medical laboratory Science Council (MLSC) to regulate the practice of the profession in Ghana- a proposal that has been on the table since 1973.

"The Professional Association believes having the Council in place is the only way to ensure that Ghanaians benefit most from the services that Medical Laboratory Science Professionals provide in the country’s healthcare delivery system," it said.

GAMLS APPLAUDS THE NATIONAL DEMOCRATIC CONGRESS (NDC) PARTY ON MANIFESTO PROMISE TO SET UP A MEDICAL LABORATORY SCIENCE COUNCIL

The sole professional body for the practice of Medical Laboratory Science in Ghana, the Ghana Association of Medical Laboratory Scientists (GAMLS) has welcomed the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Manifesto promise to establish a Medical Laboratory Science Council in Ghana when it comes to power.

An MLSC will offer the required independence as suggested and presented in the Scheme of service developed for Health laboratory services by the Head of Civil Service as far back as 1989 when Dr. (Mrs.) Mary Grant was the Deputy Secretary for Health under the PNDC (OHCS HLS, Est.-48).

This initiative is also in sync with international best practices. The need for a Council to govern the practice and operations of the sector has been a source of agitation among medical laboratory scientists and for which GAMLS has embarked on industrial actions in recent times. Therefore, we welcome the creation of a Medical Laboratory Science Council.

The professional body also commended the NDC Party for its plans to establish two National Infectious Disease Centres and to develop strategies to reduce the cost of healthcare by promoting local production of pharmaceuticals, medical devices, and diagnostic test kits.

On page 64 (Section 7.1.3) of the NDC Manifesto titled: Jobs, Prosperity, and More: The People’s Manifesto, 2021-2025. launched last week, the Party promised among other plans for the health sector that it will establish a Medical Laboratory Science Council should the party win the 2020 National Elections.

