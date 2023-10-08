Former President John Mahama, along with prominent members of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) and notable figures from the entertainment industry, gathered to offer their condolences at the final funeral rites of Mrs. Antoinette Veronica Ama Ampona Dumelo, the mother of actor, politician, and farmer John Dumelo.
Mahama, notable NDC bigwigs mourn with John Dumelo
The final Thanksgiving Service is currently taking place at the Holy Spirit Cathedral on Sunday, October 8, 2023, marking the conclusion of the funeral proceedings.
A burial mass was held in her honor at the Holy Spirit Cathedral in Adabraka, Accra, on Saturday morning.
It was an intimate occasion where friends, family, and well-known personalities paid their respects between 7 a.m. and 8:30 a.m
Former President John Mahama, businessman Ibrahim Mahama, Nigerian actor Desmond Elliot, Ghanaian gospel singer Sonnie Badu, Elvis Afriyie Ankrah, former Deputy Chief of Staff, Valerie Sawyer, and his son, Sharaf among others were in attendance
Mrs. Dumelo passed away in August 2023 after a prolonged illness at the age of 71.
