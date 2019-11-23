The discussion followed a visit to the ex-president's office by the Ashanti monarch on Friday.

The Asantehene was in Accra on Friday to deliver a lecture at the University of Professional Studies (UPSA).

“I had the honour of welcoming the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, to my office on Friday, ahead of his UPSA Leadership Lecture 2019," ex-president Mahama and flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) said on his Facebook page.

He continued: “It was an opportunity to once again discuss with the Asantehene a number of critical national development issues, and also tap into his wise counsel. Otumfuo Asantehene and I have always had a relationship underlined by mutual respect and brotherliness, and it was indeed a great honour to welcome him and his delegation.

“I was joined by the National Chairman of the NDC Samuel Ofosu Ampofo, Second Deputy Speaker of Parliament Alban Bagbin, former Chief of Staff Julius Debrah, executives of the NDC and former appointees to welcome the Asantehene”.