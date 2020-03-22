In unveiling the team, Mr Mahama said he is willing to avail himself for the campaign against the virus whenever he is called upon.

Mr Mahama's team comes at the end of the NDC's three-day fasting and prayer for the country in its battle against the virus, which has so far affected 21 persons.

Below is the list of the technical experts announced by Mr. Mahama

1. Nana Kofi Quakyi (Assitant Professor in Public Health/Specialist in Health Economics)

2. Dr. Vida Yarkong (Ph.D in Interdisciplinary Medicine)

3. Dr. Prosper Akanbong- Immediate Past CEO of Tamale Teaching Hospital and Physician Consultant.

4. Dr. Jehu Appiah: Senior Medical Consultant and former General Secretary of the Ghana Medical Association

5. Prosper Bani- Former Minister of Interior and former Head of UNDP’s Crisis Prevention and Recovery Team for Africa’s.

6. Dr. Ezanator Rawlings- Medical Doctor

7. Hon. Alex Segbefia: former minister of Health

8. Hon. Mintah Akando- Ranking member on committee of Heath

9. Prof. Margaret Kweku- UHAS

10. Dr.Jonas Asamoah- Public Health Expert, Hawa Memorial Hospital, Osiem.

11. Mrs. Mawuena Trebarh – (Communications Specialist)

Confirmed coronavirus cases surged past 300,000 globally over the weekend, infections and fatalities are soaring across Europe.

In Africa, lockdowns have began as cases rise above 1,000.