Mahama pays last respect to ex-Ivorian President Henri Konan Bédié

Reymond Awusei Johnson

Former President of Ghana, John Dramani Mahama, has paid his final respects to the late former Ivorian President Henri Konan Bédié.

JDM
JDM

The solemn occasion took place in Abidjan, where dignitaries from around the world gathered to honor the legacy of the influential Ivorian leader.

Henri Konan Bédié, who served as the President of Côte d'Ivoire from 1993 to 1999, was a pivotal figure in Ivorian politics. His passing has been met with widespread mourning and reflection on his contributions to the country's political and economic landscape. Bédié's tenure was marked by efforts to stabilize and develop the nation, although it also faced significant challenges.

John Mahama, in attendance with some state officials, expressed condolences to the family of the late statesman

"I had the honor of attending a memorial mass for the late Ivorian President Henri Konan Bedie. It was a privilege to pay my last respects, in the company of President Alhassane Ouattara, to a leader who played a significant role in the history of Cote d'Ivoire. My thoughts and prayers are with his family and loved ones during this difficult time.

"Rest in peace, President Bedie"

