Henri Konan Bédié, who served as the President of Côte d'Ivoire from 1993 to 1999, was a pivotal figure in Ivorian politics. His passing has been met with widespread mourning and reflection on his contributions to the country's political and economic landscape. Bédié's tenure was marked by efforts to stabilize and develop the nation, although it also faced significant challenges.

John Mahama, in attendance with some state officials, expressed condolences to the family of the late statesman

"I had the honor of attending a memorial mass for the late Ivorian President Henri Konan Bedie. It was a privilege to pay my last respects, in the company of President Alhassane Ouattara, to a leader who played a significant role in the history of Cote d'Ivoire. My thoughts and prayers are with his family and loved ones during this difficult time.

