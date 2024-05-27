Mahama promises to find solutions to persistent flooding in Accra

Mahama said his government would find engineering solutions to the persistent flooding issues, especially in Accra if he is re-elected as President in the December 2024 general elections.

He indicated that his government would implement an effective prevention and management plan which would include investing in sustainable drainage systems, clearing structures in waterways, proper waste management, and proactive measures to mitigate the impact of heavy rains.

In a Facebook post on Monday, May 27, 2024, he said "We cannot afford to continue risking the lives and livelihoods of our people. It is time for real change and real solutions."

Commenting on floods in Accra and other parts of the country, Mahama criticised the NPP's "government's failure" to manage and prevent floods effectively and highlighted a deep concern about its lack of a comprehensive flood prevention and management plan.

Many areas that in the past were unaffected by flooding today become inundated with the least rainfall, he added.

Accra has long been plagued by flooding, a problem exacerbated by rapid urbanisation, poor drainage systems, and climate change.

The city's low-lying areas and inadequate infrastructure have made it particularly susceptible to heavy rains, leading to repeated flooding incidents.

