Akufo-Addo’s infrastructure is real, unlike Mahama’s 'Guinea Fowl’ projects – Bawumia

Dr. Bawumia emphasised that the current government's developmental projects are tangible and verifiable, contrasting them with what he termed the "guinea fowl" projects of Mahama's tenure.

The Vice President highlighted that these projects have been executed with precision and are benefiting many communities across Ghana.

“There were no vehicles for some of the projects we have done. We have completed over 200 projects in the area of Zongo development across all the Zongos in the country. You look at our investment in technical and vocational education, which amounts to over six billion Ghana cedis in the last seven years,” he stated.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pulse Ghana

“This represents the highest investment in TVET by any government in the Fourth Republic, and we’ve made technical and vocational education free in that context. In terms of our development authority, there are 1,609 projects completed. Under the Northern Development Authority, we have also completed over 304 projects so far, and so we are not talking about 'guinea fowl' projects but real projects,” he added.

Dr. Bawumia insisted that these initiatives, unlike those of the previous administration, are real and can be tracked by the public.

This, he argued, demonstrates the current government's commitment to transparency and accountability in its development efforts.

According to Bawumia, these accomplishments set a solid foundation for future progress.

ADVERTISEMENT