According to him, Mahama ‘painted Ghana black’ with his actions, which he described as unpatriotic, shameful and not acceptable.

“This is unpatriotic and shameful. It is because if he gathered Ghanaians, call it the academia or Ghanaian professionals or Ghanaian businessmen and he talked about matters of concern to him, I’ll have no problem,” the Senior Minister said.

“He’s a former head of state and then for a very important opinion leader but to gather foreigners and try to paint Ghana black is just not acceptable”, the Senior Minister condemned in a short video clip.”

On Wednesday, Mahama met with the diplomatic corps to share with them the NDC’s position on the violence that rocked the Ayawaso West Wuogon by-election.

The ex-president condemned the attacks on civilians by the masked security officials, describing it as “criminal”.

He is also reported to have shown multiple videos of barbaric attacks, gun violence perpetrated by the security officials, to the visiting diplomatic community.

Mr. Osafo Maafo said Mahama, by his actions, did not carry himself in a way a statesman should have.

He questioned why the former president would want to portray the incident as a “national disaster” when it isn’t.

“What is he really after? What does former President Mahama want to portray? Why does he want to paint Ghana black? When indeed there is nothing to paint black. There was some violent, it didn’t happen in a polling station, it happened as it were in the parliamentary candidate’s house away from any polling station and we’re yet to know who even shot. Why would you want this to look like a national disaster?

“This is really nothing; it’s not good and I will never support any such thing but if you look at what has happened in previous by-elections in this country, this is nothing more than what had happened earlier,” the Senior Minister added.